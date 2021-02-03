A.C. Flora’s Eriq Rice signs PWO offer from South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After growing up cheering for South Carolina his entire life, Eriq Rice is staying home to play for the Gamecocks.

The A.C. Flora Falcons star wide receiver officially signed his preferred walk-on offer from South Carolina after committing to the program last week.

WATCH: Here's @eriqrice12 on what it means to him to wear the Garnet and Black, and @BanksPope1 says the hatred has already started between these two @ACFloraFootball teammates heading to Clemson and South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/WKI3RM0Kob — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) February 3, 2021

He says his conversations with new head coach Shane Beamer and wide receivers coach Justin Stepp have been encouraging. Both coaches expressed to Rice that they think he has the talent to see the field and help make an impact for the Gamecocks.

Rice was a dynamic force in the Falcons’ high-powered passing attack last season. He totaled 672 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as A.C. Flora went on to win its first state championship in program history.