Lawmakers hear testimony about Fetal Heartbeat Bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Inside the State House Wednesday, lawmakers heard testimony from those for and against the proposed Fetal Heartbeat Bill. The bill would ban abortion in the state with the only exceptions being rape, incest, a threat to the life of the mother and fetal abnormality.

Wednesday afternoon, members of the House judiciary laws subcommittee heard from state officials and everyday constituents on this controversial issue. The measure is ultimately expected to pass the House before Governor Henry McMaster signs it into law.

Opponents say it is likely to face challenges in federal court.