Scientists study the effectiveness of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Scientists in the United Kingdom believe a new vaccine may slow down transmission of the coronavirus. Researchers at the University of Oxford studied the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. They collected nasal swabs from participants, and found that after two doses of the vaccine the rate of positive COVID tests decreased by 50%.

Scientists say positivity rates would not have changed if the vaccine simply weakened infections.