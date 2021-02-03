Tesla recalling thousands of vehicles due to faulty touchscreens

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tesla is recalling 135,000 vehicles due to faulty touchscreens that can pose several safety risks. The recall applies to 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles.

Under the recall, Tesla must notify owners of cars with the failure-prone touchscreens, and replace a computer chip that controls the screen. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration considers this a safety issue because without a functioning center screen, drivers lose the display for the car’s backup camera and controls for the window defroster and defogger.

‘The recall will begin on March 30.