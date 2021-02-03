Will Muschamp takes job at rival SEC school

Former South Carolina Head Coach Will Muschamp found his next job, and it’s a pretty familiar place for Coach Boom.

Muschamp was hired by the University of Georgia as an analyst for the football team, coach Kirby Smart confirmed Wednesday.

The former South Carolina football coach will join his son Jackson, a walk-on quarterback, at Georgia.

Muschamp was fired by South Carolina last November and replaced with Shane Beamer after a 28-30 record in five seasons.