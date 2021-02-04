Lexington Police investigating attempted catalytic converter theft
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two white males who, police say, attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a box truck.
Police say the incident occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at Michaelis Mattress. During the attempted theft, police say an employee confronted the suspects before they fled the scene in a green SUV.
Officials estimate the damage as being around $400.
Anyone who has information about the suspects or their vehicle are asking to call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.