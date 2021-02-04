Lexington Police investigating attempted catalytic converter theft

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two white males who, police say, attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a box truck.

LPD needs to identify the two white males who were involved in an attempted theft of a catalytic converter (along with other charges) from a truck parked at Michaelis Mattress on Columbia Avenue at 2:45 this afternoon. Contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 with information. pic.twitter.com/rQt1Wjrtb1 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) February 4, 2021

Police say the incident occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at Michaelis Mattress. During the attempted theft, police say an employee confronted the suspects before they fled the scene in a green SUV.

Officials estimate the damage as being around $400.

Anyone who has information about the suspects or their vehicle are asking to call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.