Sea lion to make Super Bowl prediction at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Riverbanks Zoo is also getting in on the Super Bowl fun. One of their famous residents will make a pick, will it be the Chiefs or the Buccaneers. Thursday, a sea lion will have some swimming fun and make his pick.

The sea lion is expected to decide Thursday at 10:30 a.m. We’ll have a crew there and let you know the outcome.