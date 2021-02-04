Survey ranks SC as one of the least safe states when it comes to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In spite of the improvements in vaccine distribution, South Carolina remains one of the least safe states in the country when it comes to COVID-19. South Carolina is ranked 50th out of all states and Washington D.C.

The survey conducted by WalletHub.com was based on criteria such as vaccination rate, positivity rate and hospitalization rate.

According to the study, Alaska ranked as the safest state with Alabama being the worst.

To see the full study from WalletHub, visit wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-during-covid.