AP: The Latest: AstraZeneca: Vaccine may work against UK variant

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– The developers of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine say the shot appears to work against the variant detected in Britain. It’s similar to previously reported results by other vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer and Moderna. Andrew Pollard of Oxford University, which developed the AstraZeneca vaccine, says the shot also appears to reduce the amount of virus in people and may potentially slow the disease’s spread. Sarah Gilbert of Oxford says it should be straightforward to tweak their vaccine to account for the variant detected in the U.K. She says vaccine manufacturers could quickly insert a new gene sequence from the variant into the virus needed to make the vaccine. It’s a similar process for seasonal flu vaccines.