ESPN: Trevor Lawrence set for shoulder procedure, should be ready for training camp

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to undergo a left labrum repair that is not expected to affect his readiness for the 2021 season, his representatives at MGC Sports told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The procedure, on his non-throwing shoulder, is set to take place after Lawrence — the projected No. 1 pick in this year’s draft — throws for NFL teams Feb. 12, the representatives said.

Doctors are confident that Lawrence will have recovered in time for training camp, the representatives said, adding that Lawrence will not take part in Clemson’s pro day in March.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick in the draft and are expected to select Lawrence, which would mean he’d play for new NFL coach Urban Meyer.