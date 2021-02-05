Lake Murray hosts Major League Fishing tournament

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lake Murray Country announced Friday that the lake was chosen to host to a Major League Fishing tournament. The Wiley X Summit Cup has been in production, filming over the course of six days this week. The two hour series will air on the Outdoor Channel.

The tournament brings nearly 30 anglers and a boost to the economy, says officials. You can catch the tournament on the Outdoor Channel starting May 15.

Lake Murray Country leaders say more tournaments are headed to the lake in the coming months.