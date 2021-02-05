OCSO investigating multiple incidents from Thursday evening in the Cope area

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man who reportedly attempted to abduct a child in the Cope area. Deputies say they received a report of an attempted kidnapping on Thursday evening. Investigators say a 10-year-old girl ran into her grandma’s residence on Oakland Road around 8 p.m. stating an older white man approached her as she was playing on a swing set. Deputies say the man left once the girl ran into the residence. Investigators say the man had an orange hat on and he exited a red minivan before crouching down to approach the child.

In what deputies currently believe is an unrelated incident, authorities are investigating a report of a man impersonating a police officer in the Cope area. Around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies received a call about a white man, believed to be in his 40s, with facial hair stopped a vehicle on Carver School Road. Authorities say the suspect was wearing a blue work shirt with an American flag on the sleeve. Deputies say the suspect was driving a red or maroon sedan. Deputies say no units were in the area at the time and are investigating the incident.

“We are actively investigating both of these incidents with extra patrols assigned to that area,” he said. “If you have any information or saw something yourself, please give us a call.”

Anyone with information is asked to call OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.