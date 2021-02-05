RCSD investigating deadly shooting on Thursday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Thursday. Deputies say they were called to the 200 block of Charleswood Drive around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a vehicle collision. At the scene, investigators discovered that the 19-year-old driver had been shot in the upper body.

Deputies say the woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.