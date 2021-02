Riverbanks harbor seal makes his prediction for Super Bowl Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A harbor seal at Riverbanks Zoo has made his prediction on who will win the Super Bowl this Sunday. On Friday, Gambit the harbor seal chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last year, Gambit picked the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, and they won the big game against the San Francisco 49ers.