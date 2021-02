TSA imposing fines for those who refuse to mask up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Transportation Security Administration says you may have to pay a pretty big fine if you choose not to wear a mask. For the first offense, you could pay $250 and that could grow up to $1,500 dollars for repeated violations.

These fines could be in addition to those imposed by airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration also says it will crack down on anyone who disrupts a flight over wearing a mask.