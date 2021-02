1,925 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 52 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Saturday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported 1,925 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, and 52 deaths.

DHEC says South Carolina has reported 410,639 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

6,816 South Carolinians have died.

Of the 33,760 most recent tests taken in the state, 7.8% were reported positive.

This data is accurate as of Thursday, February 4th, 2021.