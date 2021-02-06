Sumter man arrested for shooting into neighbors home, killing dog

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A Sumter County resident is in custody and facing multiple charges after he reportedly fired several shots into a neighboring house on Amanda Circle off Kolb road Friday evening.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about a verbal confrontation between neighbors after 7:30pm, and that 37-year-old David Anthony Davis had fired a gun multiple times. Deputies also say Davis admitted to shooting and killing the neighbor’s dog.

Davis fired multiple shots through the front door of the neighbor’s house before going into his own residence prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Two other individuals, a woman and a young boy, were also inside the home and were removed from the house with the help of deputies.

Neighboring houses were evacuated and a perimeter was established around Davis’ residence.

Officials say a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office negotiator contacted Davis by phone and talked with him for more than an hour to try to get Davis to exit the house peacefully. Davis was heavily intoxicated and did not exit the house on his own.

The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.) deployed gas canisters into the residence to force Davis to exit. When Davis did not exit the house, a decision was made to have S.E.R.T. enter the home to take him into custody.

Davis was arrested without incident and is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and ill treatment of animals.



He was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.