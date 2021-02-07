South Carolina revamps system to notify crime victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Associated Press): South Carolina has updated a service that provides information to crime victims such as a suspect’s custody status or hearing date.

The South Carolina Victim Information and Notification Everyday system now offers a list of local and national groups that assist victims.

Officials say the upgraded SC-Vine website and app are also easier to use.

SC-Vine allows victims and others to register to get updates on someone in jail or prison. Officials say more than 80,000 people have signed up for updates through the system, which was created in 2008.