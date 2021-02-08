Fairfield County Coroner releases name of man found dead in a parking lot on Longtown Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has released the identity of a man who was found dead in a parking lot on Longtown Road. Hill says 19-year-old Charles Byrd, of Blythewood, was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot on Sunday and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.