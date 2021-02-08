LCSD: Two men arrested after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car on the side of I-26

1/2 SHANKLIN, JOSHUA KEITH Joshua Keith Shanklin. Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

2/2 WATFORD, TIMOTHY EUGENE Timothy Eugene Watford Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested two individuals who were found attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the side of I-26 early Sunday morning. Deputies say Joshua Keith Shanklin, 25, and Timothy Eugene Watford, 42, are charged with possession of stolen nonferrous metals, injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals, criminal conspiracy, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of implements used in a crime.

“A state trooper stopped on I-26 early Sunday morning near an abandoned vehicle when he saw Shanklin crawl out from under the SUV and run to another car,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The trooper detained Shanklin and Watford, who was driving the other car, and notified us.”

Deputies say they found several sawblades both under the car on the side of the road and in the car driven by Watford. Authorities say the men were arrested at the scene and brought to the Lexington County Detention Center.