Orangeburg Massacre commemoration held online this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday marks 53 years since three Black South Carolina State University students were killed during a civil rights protest. The commemoration of the Orangeburg Massacre was done virtually this year, including a wreath laying and memorial flame lighting. It was February 8, 1968 when state troopers fired into a crowd during a protest against a segregated bowling alley.

Attorney and State Representative Justin Bamberg served as the guest speaker.

South Carolina State University is also establishing the Eradicating Racism and Constructing Equity Center of Excellence and Justice. University officials say the center will address all aspects of social injustice and racism through research, teaching, training and service.