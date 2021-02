Principal who donated his Walmart paychecks to students, honored with the Order of the Palmetto

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV)– North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby took on a second job to have money to give to students in need. On Monday, Principal Darby was given the Order of the Palmetto, the highest honor the state can bestow on one of its citizens.

When Darby saw his students were in need, he took on a part-time position at Walmart and donated his paychecks to his students.