QuaLex Manufacturing announces plans to expand operations in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– 60 new jobs are coming to Fairfield County this summer, with the $2 million investment of QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC. The sheet metal fabrication company announced Friday that they are looking to employ metal-working experts in stainless, aluminum, galvanized and raw steel.

“QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC is proud to be a member of the Fairfield County community. Our goal is to supply our customers with quality parts with 100% on-time delivery. We strive to create a stress-free work environment for our team members. We are excited by our continuing growth,” said QuaLex Manufacturing, LLC Operations Manager Pam Nemastil.

If you’re interested in joining their team, call 803-233-7001.

The expansion is expected to be completed by August.