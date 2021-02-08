RCSD investigating shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead.

Deputies say they were called to the 1400 block of Longcreek Drive just after 3 a.m. Monday morning, in reference to shots fired. While circling the area, deputies say they were called to a vehicle crash at the nearby 1600 block of Omarest Drive. At the scene, investigators say they discovered a man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, who had been shot in the upper body.

Authorities say the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.