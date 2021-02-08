Research shows those working at home are logging more hours than before

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– New research shows that people working from home in several countries are putting in more hours than before the pandemic.

A New York based company that provides Virtual Private Networks (VPN) to businesses found working from home led to a 2.5 hour increase in the average work day for people in the United Kingdom, Austria, Canada and the United States. It also noticed a 41% increase in business VPN server traffic on Thanksgiving, compared with the average weekend.

The company says this suggests that people are spending their family time working.