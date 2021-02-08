SC for Ed: McMaster’s response to teacher vaccinations is a distraction tool

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Teachers across the state are pushing for priority in South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. Governor McMaster took to Twitter Sunday in response to an outcry from South Carolina teachers.

“If we allow teachers to jump the line, we are taking vaccines from our most vulnerable population who are dying from this virus. That is unethical, immoral, and absolutely unacceptable,” tweeted McMaster.

SC for Ed Board member, and Richland School District Two Teacher, Nicole Walker calls the Governor’s words a distraction tool. “Governor McMaster is trying to avoid discussing the fact that the vaccine roll-out has largely been a failure. We should be able to do what other states are doing and be able to vaccinate the over 65 population and teachers at the same time.”

The tweets come after the Governor’s press conference held on Feb. 4th with State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman.“There’s growing evidence that schools are not the super-spreaders they were once feared to be,” said Spearman.

There, the Governor emphasized staying on track with the current vaccination plan, citing new research from the CDC and MUSC.

“All evidence says we’ve got to keep the system that we have now, that is growing, is getting stronger and is getting stronger as long we have more vaccines. We’ve got to keep that moving without interruption. Now is not the time to throw a monkey wrench into this system that will put the people who are in danger in even more danger. It would be an unconscionable thing to do that at this time.”

In another Sunday tweet, McMaster also said they’re working as quickly as possible to move to the next phase. As of Monday, Feb. 8th, South Carolinians aged 65 and older could begin getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, moved up from phase 1-C.

Teachers are currently listed in phase 1-B with other essential workers, but while they wait their turn, other issues are unfolding in the classroom.

Walker says, “we’re seeing a large number of quarantines, and there’s just not enough coverage in buildings. Class is being held in the cafeteria, so multiple classes can be held together. Teachers are having to take on extra students and it’s not a safe situation in schools.” Walker believes once teachers and school staff are vaccinated, “schools will be better equipped to handle having more students in the building.”

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey last week proposed a joint amendment to require the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), as well as the Department of Education to move teachers and staff up to phase 1-A, and create a plan to vaccinate all who want the vaccine within 30 days. This would also then require all schools to offer 5 day in-person learning for students.

The resolution is dependent on the Governor’s approval.