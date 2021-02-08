“The Young and the Restless” star Angell Conwell talks about the Midlands holiday named in her honor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One actress from the Palmetto State was back to the Midlands last week, for a day named in her honor. Friday marked Angell Conwell Day!

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin presented the Orangeburg native with the key to the city last year on February 5, a day which the mayor named in her honor. She hosted free food giveaways at two Bojangles restaurants Friday, one on Chestnut Street in Orangeburg and another on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia.

She’s known for her roles on the “Young and the Restless” and “Baby Boy.”

