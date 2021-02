COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help raise money for a bulletproof vest for the newest K-9 officer in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The kevlar vest would go to Kilo, the K-9 officer named for Corporal Andrew Gillette, who was killed in the line of duty.

The vests cost around $2,600. The department is working with the non-profit Keeping K-9’s in Kevlar to raise money.

To donate to the cause, visit the group’s PayPal page.