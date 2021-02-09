AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old child abducted in Cayce during car theft

1/5 Cayce Amber Alert Hotel surveillance image showing believed suspect in abduction of Carlee Folk (Cayce DPS)

2/5 SUSPECT INFO: Gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, dark color shoes. Short dreadlocks. SUSPECT INFO: Gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, dark color shoes. Short dreadlocks.

3/5 Screen Shot 2021 02 09 At 10.39.24 PM

4/5 Screen Shot 2021 02 09 At 10.42.02 PM

5/5 Screen Shot 2021 02 09 At 10.39.11 PM









UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been issued for Carlee Folk, 2, who was abducted from the The Quality Inn in Cayce Tuesday night around 8:50.

Authorities released limited suspect information describing the man as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, dark color shoes, with short dreadlocks.

ORIGINAL POST:

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – A child abduction has been reported by the Cayce Department of Public Safety. The agency says a 2-year-old child was inside a car when a man jumped in and drove away.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. at The Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway in Cayce.

According Cayce DPS, the unnamed 2-year-old white female was in the car when an African American male jumped in the vehicle and drove away with the child and a dog in the car.

The car is a 2003 Lexus sedan, tan in color, with no license tag. The vehicle also has a taillight out and a white sticker with 3 small bears on the back window.

The car was last seen in the Pine Ridge area of Lexington County.

Cayce DPS says an Amber Alert and video will be released shortly.