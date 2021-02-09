Facebook says it will crack down on vaccine misinformation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Facebook is once again vowing to fight misinformation on its platforms. The company announced several ways it plans to better combat vaccine misinformation. One is by making it harder to find anti-vaccine information on its Instagram platform.

The announcement comes after CNN reported that Instagram continues to prominently feature anti-vaxxer accounts in its search results.

Facebook says it will also start showing links to local health websites.