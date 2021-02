Lexington One looking for bus drivers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington School District One is looking for bus drivers. The district says it has 30 positions available.

Pay ranges between $14.05-$20.57 dollars an hour. Officials say average hours for bus drivers are from 6:00–8:30 a.m. and 1:30–4:30 p.m.

Applicants must have a clean criminal background check, a good driving record, and be able to pass a drug test. You can apply to be a bus driver through the online portal.