RCSD: Two men arrested charged with string of armed robberies targeting the Hispanic community

Charles Antonio Clippard

Michael J. Knox



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies in Richland County say they have charged two suspects in an investigation into a series of armed robberies targeting the Hispanic community. 23-year-old Charles Clippard and 25-year-old Michael Knox are in custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, accused of several robberies taking place from January 19-February 6.

Clippard has been charged with is charged with four counts of armed robbery, four counts of kidnapping, first degree assault and battery, first degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Authorities say these charges stem from an incident on February 6 at the 8500 block of Old Percival Road. Victims report that two men dressed in all black with ski masks and armed with guns kicked down their door and demanded money and cell phones while they threatened to kill the victims.

Knox faces charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Authorities say the charges stem from a January 30 incident on the 400 block of Percival Road. Investigators say two men held a gun against the victim’s head as he was walking from his car to his home and demanded his phone and money before leaving in the victim’s vehicle.

In addition to the incidents above, deputies suspect the two are responsible for 11 robberies in which cash and cell phones were taken, with nearly all victims being hispanic. The robberies are from the following dates and locations.

January 19: 2300 block Omega Dr.

January 22: 1800 block Nearview Ave.

January 23: 4900 block Alpine Rd.

January 23: 1600 block Lilac Ln.

January 30: 1800 block Crestview Ave.

February 1: 1901 Faraway Dr.

February 4: 8400 block Old Percival Rd.

February 6: 1500 block of Faraway Dr.

February 6: 200 block Todd Branch Rd.

February 6: 7200 block Hunt Club Rd.

Officials say they are still investigating whether the two are involved with more robberies.

“Often times, crimes against Hispanic victims go unreported because they’re afraid to come forward. We need to change that. We want them to know that they can trust us and feel comfortable reporting crime,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “In these cases, it’s because of the victims that came forward that we were able to make these arrests.”

If you know of any other crimes these suspects may have committed, call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000.