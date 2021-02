Richland County Coroner identifies victim from fatal shooting on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the victim from a fatal shooting that took place Monday at the 1600 block of Omarest Drive. Officials say 35-year-old Christopher Ron-Mashaw Brown was identified as the victim of the shooting.

“We are working with law enforcement to fully investigate this matter”, Coroner Rutherford said.