SCSO deputies meet their fundraising goal to purchase a kevlar vest for their newest K-9

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– 15 hours into their fundraiser, Sumter County deputies tell us they’ve already raised more than $3,000 for a bulletproof vest for their K-9 officer. The kevlar vest is going to Kilo, the K-9 officer named for Corporal Andrew Gillette, who was killed in the line of duty.

The department worked with the non-profit group “Keeping K-9’s in Kevlar” to raise money. The remaining money will be put towards the next purchase of a vest for a K-9 officer.