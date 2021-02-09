Sumter man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man accussed of touching a minor inappropriately. Deputies say 49-year-old Antoneio Fleming was arrested on February 5 and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree.

Authorities say Fleming touched a 12-year-old girl on her private area underneath her clothes. Officials say the incident occurred sometime between November 26-December 31, 2020.