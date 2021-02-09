Sumter man dies after crashing into disconnected trailer on US-378

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker has released the identity of a man who died after he crashed his truck into a commercial type trailer that had become disconnected from the truck pulling it. Officials say 63-year-old James Edward Joe was traveling westbound on US Highway 378 in Sumter, when he struck the disconnected trailer.

Authorities say Joe was pronounced dead at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina.