LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — So everyone’s favorite Pennsylvania ground living rat, Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, and Weather Prophet Extraordinary, decided to call for another six weeks of winter. Although as of late, he has made the right call only 39% of the time, making him less accurate than a coin toss, Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim from Mak’s Meals decided to share a long winters night warm you up chili, that they dubbed Punxsutawney Phil Super Easy Chili.

PRO TIP: Always keep your knives sharp – they will cut better, and less likely to cut you

Here’s what you need:

1 lb 80/20 ground beef

1 red onion

1 green pepper

1 can kidney beans

1 can black beans

2 cans diced Italian tomatoes

1 Jar spaghetti sauce

2 c water or chicken stock

2 packs chili seasoning

1/4 c sugar

Oregano, basil, pepper, garlic and other spices

Here’s what you do:

Peel and dice onion and pepper

Put a small amount of olive oil in skillet

Place ground beef into skillet, along with the onion and peppers

Use a medium high heat, stirring often until meat is brown and vegetables are clear

PRO TIP: Stay cool and wear glasses when you peel and slice onions – Seriously – it will keep you from “getting emotional,” by protecting your eyes from a gas called Propanethiol S-oxide.

While meat is browning, combine all other ingredients in a large stockpot

Once brown, strain burger and stir into stockpot with other ingredients

Strain and add beef/vegetables

Cook for 30 min

Once you pull it off the stove, let it set for about 10 minutes

Top w sour cream or Greek yogurt, shredded cheese, crackers and chives

PRO TIP: Always feed the crew. It makes them happy…see?

Head on over to the Eatin’ Table, and the rest is culinary history.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook