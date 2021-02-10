Dr. Linda Bell addresses concerns that smokers will be prioritized over others for the COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provided an update on its efforts to distribute as many vaccines as possible.

During a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell announced the agency has held 134 vaccine events. Doctor bell also addressed concerns that smokers would be prioritized over others as they wait for the vaccine.