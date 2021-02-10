Fairfield County deputies announce arrest of August murder suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man in connection with a murder that took place on August 2, 2020. Deputies say Andrew Marquise Trapp was shot and killed and two others were injured during the shooting on Cole Trestle Road in Blair.

Officials say Sheldon Avery Workman, 19, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Authorities say this is the third arrest made in connection with this incident.

Workman is being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.