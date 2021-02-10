Former SCANA CEO to plead guilty to federal fraud charges on February 24

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr., former SCANA Corporation CEO Kevin Marsh is scheduled to plead guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud on February 24. Marsh also used to serve as the chair of the Board of Directors.

Officials say Marsh’s hearing is scheduled for February 24 at 10:00 a.m. at the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse, in Columbia.

Marsh’s plea was originally scheduled for December 29, but it was postponed.