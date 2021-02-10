OCSO: Orangeburg man arrested after attempting to steal a catalytic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a car parked near Russell Street and Old Elloree Road on January 17.

Investigators say a passing motorist told them he saw a male underneath the car and appeared to be attempting to remove the catalytic converter. Deputies say they found a man walking in the area of Old Elloree Road, who said he was walking in order to avoid an argument at home. Authorities say the man later admitted that he tried to steal the catalytic converter.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old David Jones and charged him with injury to real property fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals. Officials estimate the damage as being around $1,000.