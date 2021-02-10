Orangeburg man charged for fatal shooting at Hollie’s Bar

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on January 30. Deputies say Gerard Bryant, 21, has been charged the murder of a 20-year-old man.

“This is the culmination of several divisions working together to bring a conclusion to this family,” he said. “We as a community wish it had never happened at all, there is no justification whatsoever for it.”

Deputies say they were sent to a residence on Riley Road around 2 p.m. on January 30, for reports of someone being shot. According to investigators, the victim told a relative that he had been shot at Hollie’s Bar on Cannon Bridge Road after someone attempted to steal his vehicle.

On Saturday, authorities say a patrolling deputy noticed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle present at the time of the shooting. Deputies say Bryant was taken into custody on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.