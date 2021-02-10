Remembering the life of Faye Swetlik, one year after her kidnapping

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– February 10 marks one year since the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik. The Springdale Police Department is asking everyone to wear Faye’s favorite colors, pink and purple, to remember a life taken too soon.

Faye disappeared from her front porch in Cayce, and hundreds of officers and volunteers searched for her for three days before they found her body in the woods. Investigators with the case say a neighbor killed her before taking his own life, and they still don’t know why.