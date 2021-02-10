Sumter woman charged with two counts of child abuse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is in custody after children under her care were found to have several injuries on their faces and bodies. Officials say Barbara Marquissa Whitted, 28, has been charged with two counts of child abuse.

On February 8, deputies say they were called to Prisma Health Tuomey around 10 p.m. for a child abuse call. Deputies say they observed a three-year-old male and a five-year-old female with several injuries each. Between the two of them, officials say the injuries included swelling on the face, burns on the face and body, patches of missing skin on the face and body and scratches on the body.

Authorities say Whitted was arrested the following day. While she is not the children’s biological mother, deputies say Whitted had the children in her care prior to their arrival at the hospital.

According to officials, Whitted is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where her bond was denied.

The investigation is ongoing.