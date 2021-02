Bishopville vaccination event scheduled for February 17

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A vaccination event for those 65 and older will take place Wednesday, February 17 in Bishopville. It will take place at Lee County Chappell Park at 397 Chappell Drive in Bishopville.

Appointments are required. You can register online at cvas.dhec.sc.gov/health/covidvaccinescheduling. Officials say you can visit DHEC’s website to find a vaccination site near you and get information about scheduling an appointment.