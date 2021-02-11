Prisma Health consolidating vaccination sites to better manage vaccine administration amidst increased demand

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Prisma Health announced that they are cutting the number of coronavirus vaccination sites from 12 to six in order to better manage vaccine administration amidst the increased demand. Prisma says the move will help them more efficiently serve patients and streamline site logistics. Officials say the move will take place over the next three weeks.

Officials say those who have appointments scheduled at any of the closing sites will have those appointments automatically transferred to the nearest Prisma vaccination site.

Prisma says the following six hospitals will be shifting their services to other sites on the following days:

February 15: Hillcrest and Patewood hospitals

February 22: Baptist Easley, Richland and Baptist Parkridge hospitals

March 1: Greer Memorial Hospital

Officials say appointments scheduled at Hillcrest, Patewood, Baptist Easley and Greenville Memorial will move to Kmart in Greenville. Officials also say appointments at Baptist Parkridge appointments will move to Baptist in Columbia and Richland appointments will move to Gamecock Park in Columbia.

“This pandemic has challenged everyone to be ready to adjust to a changing environment almost every moment, hour and day,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health Chief Medical Officer for Ambulatory Services and co-chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force. “The Prisma Health team has been doing that from day one, and we are so proud of every one of them. They stand ready to do what is necessary to serve our community even when it is not easy. Even with all the challenges, they continue to fulfill our purpose: Inspire Health. Serve with Compassion. Be the Difference.”

Prisma also announced that effective March 1, Prisma’s primary vaccination sites will be the mass vaccination sites located at Kmart in Greenville, The Risge in Laurens County and Gamepark Park in Columbia as well as existing hospital-based sites at Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, Baptist Hospital in Columbia and Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.