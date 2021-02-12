EdVenture brings winter weather to Famously Hot Columbia with “Snowville”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Midlands doesn’t seem like it’s going to get snow anytime soon, so EdVenture Children’s Museum Columbia is bringing their own snowy experience. Bundle up and head to EdVenture Columbia for snowy fun, featuring indoor snow tubing, sock ice hockey and new snow science experiments.

You have some time to enjoy it, because “Snowville” runs every day until Sunday, February 28, and is free with museum admission.

