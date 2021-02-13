1,561 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in SC Saturday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Saturday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,561 new cases of COVID-19 in our state. 13 South Carolinians have died.

According to DHEC, South Carolina has a total of 423,711 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, and 7,072 total deaths.

DHEC reports of the 34,617 most recent tests taken, 6.4% were reported positive. The state currently has an 89% recovery rate from COVID-19.

This data is accurate as of Thursday, February 11th, 2021.