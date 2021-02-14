Prisma Health: Gamecock Park vaccinations moving locations due to severe rain Monday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Due to severe rain conditions, Prisma Health says all COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled for Gamecock Park on Monday, February 15 will be moved to the vaccination site at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, located at 1501 Sumter St. in Columbia.

Appointments will be honored at their same time but at the Baptist Hospital location. Vaccinations at Baptist Hospital are given in the Beaman Auditorium on the ground floor.

Officials say parking is available in the parking garage connected to 1501 Sumter St. building which also is the location of the Breast Health Center. Additional parking also is available at 1301 Taylor Street however, it requires walking outside to 1501 Sumter Street due to visitor restrictions.

Prisma Health apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this change.