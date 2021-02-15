Clemson-Notre Dame postponed due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Clemson at Notre Dame men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, February 17 has been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com ( full report ).